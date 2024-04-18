'It was amazing.' NY state troopers help deliver baby in Lowe's parking lot

Two state troopers recently helped a woman give birth to a baby girl in a Lowe's parking lot.

Romulus residents Dave and Ashley Finnemore were on their way to the hospital Monday morning but, according to Gerald Clingerman, a new grandfather once again, his son-in-law and daughter pulled over in a Lowe’s parking lot in Seneca County because she didn’t think she could wait until the hospital to deliver her baby.

Clingerman, Wayne County’s Democratic elections commissioner, said they called 911 and two troopers in the area, along with a Border City firefighter, rushed over to help.

“It happened so fast,” Clingerman said. “I’m just happy that everyone is well. There’s no complications.”

Two New York state troopers Alexander Mullen and Joseph Vinci helped Ashley Finnemore give birth to her daughter on Monday, April 15, 2024, in a Lowe's parking lot.

North Seneca Ambulance also showed up in the Lowe’s parking lot to transport the newborn and her mother to the hospital, according to the state troopers’ release.

On Wednesday, Border City firefighter Rebecca Weber was "on cloud nine" remembering her encounter with the Finnemores at Lowe's.

Weber was putting her children on the school bus around 7:45 a.m. Monday when her pager went off, alerting her to a woman “in active labor” at Lowe’s. It was a three- to five-minute drive away.

“I rushed my kids on the bus,” she said. “I got in my car. I got to Lowe’s. As soon as I got there, I could hear her screaming. I followed the sound.”

She saw Troopers Joseph Vinci and Alexander Mullen, identified herself and tried to help Finnemore slow down her breathing. Weber, Vinci and Mullen soon were greeting a newborn girl.

“All I can say is within two minutes of being there that beautiful baby was born at 7:52,” Weber said. “It was just an experience of a lifetime seeing a little tiny human take their first breath of life. It was amazing. I’m on cloud nine.”

Vinci and Mullen were not available for comment on Wednesday, but they both have big grins in a picture of them with the new parents and their child at the hospital.

Clingerman said his daughter and new granddaughter were heading home on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: NY state troopers help deliver baby in Lowe's parking lot