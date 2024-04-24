‘This is how I am going to kill you,’ North Las Vegas man accused of strangling, threatening neighbor with pickaxe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas man faces charges including attempted murder after he allegedly strangled and threatened his neighbor with a pickaxe, according to an arrest report.

Efrain Chavarin, 51, of North Las Vegas faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, records showed.

51-year-old Efrain Chavarin (NLVPD)

On April 20, police responded to a report of a fight between neighbors in the 1100 block of Stone River Drive near Civic Center Drive and Carey Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw the suspect, later identified as Chavarin, in the driveway of his home. Police said when Chavarin saw the officers he “quickly” went inside his garage.

The neighbors told police that Chavarin had a history of exhibiting “bizarre and aggressive behavior,” to the point where there was something happening every day, according to the report.

On the night of the fight around 10 p.m., the victim was outside in his driveway, working on his truck when Chavarin came up to him and demanded that he turn his truck off, police said.

Chavarin then punched the victim in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground. While the victim was on the ground, Chavarin got on top of him and wrapped his arm around his neck, making it hard for the victim to breathe, the report said.

The victim said the fight lasted about 10 minutes, during which, Chavarin “violently” shook the victim while telling him “I am going to kill you,” police said.

The victim was able to eventually break away from Chavarin’s grasp and ran into his home.

While the victim was inside, Chavarin went back to his house and came back out holding an opened pocket knife. Chaverin then made his way to the victim’s front gate and began waving the knife toward him while threatening to chop his head off, police said.

While outside, Chavarin also yelled that he wanted $200 and the keys to the victim’s truck, the report said.

Chavarin again returned to his house and came back holding a pickaxe. He then turned to a bucket he found in his garage and began hitting it with the pickaxe while yelling “This is how I am going to kill you,” to his neighbor. After destroying the bucket, Chavarin tossed the remains into the victim’s yard, police said.

Chavarin continued to pace around his yard and throw objects into the victim’s yard until police arrived, the report said.

When police arrived, they attempted to get him to come out however, Chavarin told police to “Come get him,” and to “shoot him,” according to police.

An officer was able to stand on a chair to see Chavarin inside his garage and witnessed him playing loud music, using a vacuum, and throwing a screwdriver at the garage door, causing the blade to penetrate the door, police said.

After a lengthy barricade, Chavarin was eventually brought into custody and taken to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, police said.

