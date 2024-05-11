Alligator Thrown Out Of Starbucks Drive-Thru

Hilary Hanson
·1 min read
Alligator Thrown Out Of Starbucks Drive-Thru

“I’ll have a pumpkin spice latte, and make it snappy!”

That’s what we assume the alligator who wandered into a Starbucks drive-thru in North Port, Florida, last week was trying to say.

The java-seeking reptile was unceremoniously removed from the premises by first responders, after someone called for help.

On the hunt for a snappuccino.
On the hunt for a snappuccino. North Port Fire Rescue

“Just another day on the job!” North Port Fire Rescue wrote on social media last Saturday. The emergency response agency “had quite the surprise” after getting a call about the gator, which The Miami Herald estimated to be between four and five feet in length. 

Authorities used a catch pole to wrangle the alligator, then relocated the animal to a pond near the fire station, Fire Rescue Chief Dave Ingalls told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

In a follow-up comment on its Facebook post, North Port Fire Rescue said police officers “did an amazing job ensuring the alligator was released unharmed.”

"Hey, there's no coffee in here!" <span class="copyright">North Port Fire Rescue</span>
"Hey, there's no coffee in here!" North Port Fire Rescue

Related...