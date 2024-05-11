Alligator Thrown Out Of Starbucks Drive-Thru

“I’ll have a pumpkin spice latte, and make it snappy!”

That’s what we assume the alligator who wandered into a Starbucks drive-thru in North Port, Florida, last week was trying to say.

The java-seeking reptile was unceremoniously removed from the premises by first responders, after someone called for help.

On the hunt for a snappuccino. North Port Fire Rescue

“Just another day on the job!” North Port Fire Rescue wrote on social media last Saturday. The emergency response agency “had quite the surprise” after getting a call about the gator, which The Miami Herald estimated to be between four and five feet in length.

Authorities used a catch pole to wrangle the alligator, then relocated the animal to a pond near the fire station, Fire Rescue Chief Dave Ingalls told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

In a follow-up comment on its Facebook post, North Port Fire Rescue said police officers “did an amazing job ensuring the alligator was released unharmed.”

"Hey, there's no coffee in here!" North Port Fire Rescue

Related...