Alliance man wins U.S. military police honor

Members of the 200th Military Police Command were named winners of the 2024 Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky. From left, the winners were Pfc. Nethanial Schwab, Spc. Andrew Ocilka, Spc. Aaron Court, Sgt. Russell McCune and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Jarman. Court is an Ohio man raised in Alliance.

An Ohio man raised in Alliance was part of a group of military police officers honored at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

Spc. Aaron Court was one of the winners of the 200th Military Police Command’s 2024 Best Squad Competition. Others honored with Court were Pfc. Nethanial Schwab, Spc. Andrew Ocilka, Sgt. Russell McCune and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Jarman.

Court is in the U.S. Army Reserves, and serves as a police officer for NASA.

Competitors took part in a week of individual and squad-level events including ranges, situational tactical exercises, and combat water survival designed to test their abilities in extreme conditions.

Jarman will move on to represent the command and compete at the U.S. Army Reserve level.

