Allegheny County, Pittsburgh to enact Code Blue for next several days

A “Code Blue” action has been declared by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services and Pittsburgh.

The Code Blue will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday until Sunday at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

A Code Blue is declared when the air temperature is forecast by the National Weather Service to fall below 26 degrees between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m., according to a release from the county.

County, city and local homeless shelter provider staff have been mobilized to provide support for the Code Blue Action.

During a Code Blue event:

Unsheltered individuals will be directed to present for shelter at Second Avenue Commons (700 Second Avenue, Downtown).

All DHS shelters serving persons experiencing homelessness will remain open to shelter guests 24 hours per day while triggering conditions persist. The county will send another announcement when the Code Blue Action ends.

Capacity at shelters will be monitored and if the regular shelters become full, people will be transported to the severe weather emergency shelter. The City of Pittsburgh has identified Ammon Recreation Center (2217 Bedford Ave, Pittsburgh) for this use.

Additionally:

Outreach teams will focus their engagement on informing people in the unhoused community about the Code Blue status and offering services and support to access shelter options.

As in past winters, City of Pittsburgh Recreation and Healthy Active Living Centers will open as warming locations should the temperature drop below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Individuals seeking shelter should present at Second Avenue Commons shelter or call the Allegheny Link at 1-866-730-2368.

Families seeking shelter should call the Allegheny Link at 1-866-730-2368 or visit 1 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 to meet with a Service Coordinator. Walk-in hours are Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

