Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy names acting utility director as Michael Marcotte exits

The city of Alexandria has announced that its longtime director of the Alexandria Utility System, Michael Marcotte, is leaving for another position.

Mayor Jacques Roy has named Marcus Connella, who served as an acting director of the system before it was known as AUS between October 2005 and May 2008, as the interim director.

Connella left the city to work at Procter & Gamble and, later, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development as an engineer.

Marcotte is taking a job in the private sector, although the news released posted to the city's Facebook page on the Good Friday holiday did not state anything more, other than to thank him for his service.

No specific date was given for the transition, but the release said it would happen "over the next month."

