Police: Toddler injured when hit by car Thursday evening in Alexandria

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a toddler was hit by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to a news release.

The 2-year-old child was in the roadway in the 3600 block of Green Meadow Street when they were hit, it reads. The release only stated the child was "suffering from injuries," but did not give any other details.

Green Meadow Street is off Sugarhouse Road.

"A routine toxicology test was performed on the driver of the vehicle involved," the release said.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Toddler injured when hit by vehicle in Alexandria Thursday night