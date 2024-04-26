Aldi is expanding to this Arizona city. Here's everything to know

Start digging through your couch cushions for quarters: a German grocery store is introducing a new location in southern Arizona.

Tucson will welcome Arizona’s thirteenth Aldi, a discount supermarket known for its European-inspired shopping experience.

The new location will open at Tucson Marketplace at The Bridges, according to Tucson Foodie. This is Tucson’s first Aldi, with other locations including Buckeye, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Laveen Village, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek and Tempe.

This new addition is one of several, as Aldi announced in early 2024 that 800 new stores will be introduced across the United States by 2028.

The grocery store is typically smaller, cheaper and makes customers deposit a quarter when they use shopping carts.

