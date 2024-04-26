Alabama prison guard arrested

Law enforcement officers arrested a Kilby Correctional security guard Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division arrested Tyree Lynette Hoyle and charged her with using an official position for personal gain, according to a news release.

Hoyle resigned from her position. Officers transported her to the Montgomery jail.

The investigation is ongoing and may result in further charges, according to the release.

