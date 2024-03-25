Alabama leaders take aim at state's low workforce participation rate

Gov. Kay Ivey and legislative leadership unveiled a slate of seven bipartisan bills Thursday called the "Working for Alabama" package that aims to support and increase workforce development throughout the state.

"When a challenge faces Alabama, we need to look at it head on and make an opportunity of it," said Ivey. "While we have record low unemployment, our labor force participation rate is one of the lowest in the nation, and y'all that's not low in a good way. Today, all together we are bringing forward our different ideas to move the needle, once again, on another important issue. So y'all, let's get working for Alabama."

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said high school graduates who choose not to pursue higher education are an important target of the package.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth gavels in the Alabama Senate during the first day of the legislative session at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday February 6, 2024.

“By eliminating barriers to entry into the workforce, and by making our state’s workforce development efforts more intentional, targeted and efficient, we can create an environment where more Alabamians are working, providing for their families, building careers and contributing to our economy," he said, "For high school students who don’t plan to attend college, we need to give them the tools and opportunities to be successful without a four-year degree.”

In 2021, Alabama high schools graduated 49,615 students. 45 percent of those graduates did not enroll in a post-secondary program after high school.

The package contains a childcare credit with the purpose of making childcare more available and affordable.

"When you got families with single moms, that's got two kids and are paying $30,000 a year for childcare, there's a problem," said Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter. "The childcare tax credit legislation has the power to give parents choices and help them provide better lives for their children. Alabama is not only the most pro-business state in the nation but also the most pro-family state."

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, said that the Innovative District Act will grant special tax implications and exemptions to help bring in industry.

Sen. Bobby Singleton in the senate chamber at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday March 6, 2024.

"This is not just a large city tool, but it can definitely be used in the rural areas," he said, referring to his town of Greensboro. “Working for Alabama will provide much-needed resources for Alabama communities, with an emphasis on rural Alabama, through key resources such as expanded broadband access and other areas needed for success.”

“A big part of this package will include deliberate and targeted funding for key resources that local communities need to compete for business investment and job recruitment," said House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville. He said the package will help communities attract new employers and support the expanding of existing businesses.

“By investing in our industrial sites, funding workforce training and building out key infrastructure, we can give communities the tools they need to be successful,” Daniels said.

