Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sets execution date for death row inmate Keith Edmund Gavin

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday set the execution date for Keith Edmund Gavin.

The state's window to execute Gavin starts at midnight July 18 and ends at 6 a.m. July 19. The execution will be carried out by lethal injection.

"Although I have no current plans to grant clemency in this case, I retain my authority under the Constitution of the State of Alabama to grant a reprieve or commutation, if necessary, at any time before the execution is carried out," Ivey said in her letter to Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm.

Gavin, now 63, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in November 1999 for the March 1998 killing of William Clayton Jr., a driver for a courier company. The jury recommended the death penalty by a 10-2 vote. He was also on parole in Illinois at the time, after serving 17 years on a 34-year murder conviction.

Gavin is scheduled to be Alabama's third execution this year, following Kenneth Smith, who was executed by the state via nitrogen hypoxia Jan. 25, and Jamie Ray Mills, whose execution date is set for May 30.

