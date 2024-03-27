Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sets execution date for death row inmate Jamie Ray Mills

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey set the execution date Wednesday for Jamie Ray Mills, convicted in the 2004 slayings of Vera and Floyd Hill of Guin.

The execution timeframe is from 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 until 6:00 a.m. Friday, May 31. It will be carried out via lethal injection.

"Although I have no current plans to grant clemency in this case, I retain my authority under the Constitution of the State of Alabama to grant a reprieve or commutation, if necessary, at any time before the execution is carried out," Ivey said in her letter to Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm.

Jamie Ray Mills, sentenced for murder Sept. 14, 2007

Mills, now 50, was convicted of three counts of capital murder in August 2007. The trial judge sentenced him to death after receiving a 11-1 recommendation for the death penalty from the jury. He will be Alabama's second execution this year after Kenneth Smith, who was executed by the state via nitrogen hypoxia Jan. 25.

Joann Mills, Jamie Ray Mills' wife, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for her participation in the crime.

Last week, Alabama Supreme Court has approved the execution of Mills.

