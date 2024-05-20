Akron mayor asks City Council to offer $400,000 buyout to deputy police chief

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik wants to offer a voluntary buyout to the police department's lone deputy chief as part of his effort to reshape the force.

Malik introduced legislation Monday to City Council that will pay up to $400,000 to Jesse Leeser if he leaves the department. Leeser was one of two candidates for chief — a role that was officially awarded to Brian Harding on Friday after he had served as acting chief since the Jan. 1 retirement of Steven Mylett.

Malik said in a news release the buyout isn't an accommodation for any one person, but something that's in the department's best interest.

The payment is described in the ordinance as a "voluntary separation payment," or VSP, that will "provide an immediate means for effectuating change and providing an opportunity for promotion within the Akron Police Department."

There's no guarantee, though, that either the council or Leeser will get on board with the plan.

Leeser, a 29-year member of the department, was eliminated from consideration for chief shortly before the first of two town halls designed to allow community members to speak to the candidates.

The buyout plan was introduced Monday at council's budget and finance committee meeting.

Ward 10 Councilwoman Sharon Connor said she frequently hears about how understaffed the police department is, and she asked why the administration is trying to buy out personnel.

Malik responded that one of the reasons that people are leaving the department is because they don't see opportunities for advancement, which this buyout would help to rectify.

Proposal is part of mayor's plan to reset leadership, modernize police

Malik said Leeser's voluntary departure would give Harding the opportunity "to select one or more deputies, thereby creating a core leadership team aligned with the chief's unique vision for the Akron Police Department."

Harding, who appeared beside Malik at the committee meeting, said that his vision for the department centers on community engagement and building relationships.

"I think it's important, as the mayor mentioned, to have a team dedicated to that, and I think this is a step in that direction," Harding said.

Malik framed the buyout as a way to clear out the department's upper echelon, thus creating opportunities for promotion for lower ranked officers.

"Allowing for movement in the ranks — especially as the higher you go, there are fewer roles — it assists with changing culture, and it allows for new ideas and new perspectives, and ultimately new leaders to enter into leadership," Malik said. He added that the ordinance is modeled on a similar plan adopted in Columbus.

The city explained in the news release explained that the buyout amount was calculated with recognition of the significant pension income that officers forfeit to retire early, and looking at programs in other Ohio communities, including Columbus.

"While it is a significant figure," the release said, Malik’s administration "believes that continuing to prioritize public safety, and creating the strongest leadership structure, giving officers and supervisors more opportunity to advance in their careers and offer new perspectives is a worthwhile expense."

The legislation also outlines other potential advantages to buying out Leeser's contract, including creating a department better suited to modern policing methods such as mental health interventions, de-escalation techniques and community policing.

Malik also told council that the administration plans to announce a voluntary separation proposal for officers at the level of captain and lieutenant. City Council will need to approve that proposal as well, and it will require negotiation with the police union.

"That second step, we imagine," said Malik, "would take place within the next few months and would obviously involve more discussion."

Council members ask mayor tough questions about how buyout would work

Ward 7 Councilman Donnie Kammer said he can't support the ordinance for now.

Kammer asked Malik whether the passage of the legislation would mean future deputy chiefs could take a buyout without coming to council.

Malik answered that future buyouts would have to come before council.

Ward 8 City Councilman James Hardy asked if the ordinance might open up the city to a lawsuit should any officer ask for a buyout and be denied by the administration.

Law Director Deborah Matz responded that she didn't believe the city is creating a precedent.

"I mean, obviously we've used the method by which we've done it in the past to create the framework for doing it going forward," Matz said, "but it doesn't mean we have to offer it if somebody comes and says, 'Pretty please, I'd like to leave.' The response there is, 'Fine, you're welcome to, but we're not gonna offer you any incentive to do so."

City Council will again consider the matter during its June 3 regular meeting.

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com or 330-541-9413

