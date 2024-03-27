Airport Week: Food and dining options at RSW, from Shula's steakburgers to Nathan's dogs

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are providing special coverage of Southwest Florida International Airport. We are calling it "Airport Week." March is traditionally the busiest month of the year with more than 1,000,000 travelers expected to come and go through Fort Myers. Look for stories all week about RSW , including today's installment on the latest food and dining options.

From gummy flamingoes to barbecue burgers, Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers is standing by to feed hungry travelers.

Here’s a quick look at what’s available to help with your pre-flight, post-flight or no-flight hunger pangs.

What are the food options in the Main Terminal at RSW?

No ticket? No problem. This is the first area you come to when you enter the airport on the second level and before you get to the ticketed-passenger-only gates.

Shula's Bar and Grill is one of the restaurants at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.

You’ll find plenty of options here, including (from east to west):

Dunkin’: This New England and Ben Affleck favorite has locations on either end of the terminal for all your coffee, tea, donut and (our favorite) stuffed bagel minis cravings. Breakfast sandwiches, wraps, hash browns, croissants, avocado toast and more are available to keep you runnin’ while you wait for your flight or for your visitors to arrive.

Opens: 4:30 a.m.

Note: No mobile orders, walk-in only.

Coastal News: Fly into this newsstand for all your chips, candy and drink needs. You’ll also find a strong selection of Florida-themed sweets, including those gummy flamingoes (and gummy turtles!), Sanibel Island taffy and more.

Jose Cuervo Tequileria: This foodless stop is for the thirsty traveler. With bottled and canned beer, red and white (and sparkling) wines, vodkas, bourbons and whiskeys, scotches and gins, rums and tequilas and cognac and liqueurs, this window-facing bar is ready to serve.

Opens: 10:30 a.m.

M&M's in a rainbow of colors await dispensing at Dylan's Candy Bar at Southwest Florida International Airport.

Dylan’s Candy Bar: This candy-rific airport-favorite stop will satisfy your sweet tooth with giant lollipops, tons of licorice, malt balls galore, bin after bin classic candy by the bagful, an M&M's dispensing machine, boxes of gourmet popcorn, caramels, pretzels, cotton candy, sweet and sour gummies and so, so, so much more.

Opens: 9 a.m.

Quiznos: Fans of toasted subs rejoice! This small but mighty stop has a handful of subs available including classics like the turkey, ranch & Swiss, the Italian, and the traditional with steak, turkey and ham. There are also a couple of chicken and steak subs, salads and soups.

Opens: 9 a.m.

Nathan’s Famous: This next stop has more than just those contest-worthy hot dogs (which come in original on up to chili and Philly cheesesteak). Here you’ll also find single, double and super steakburgers, chicken tenders, an original krispy chicken sandwich, hot dog nuggets and an original Philly cheesesteak. All come in meals with fries (oh those crinkle cuts!) and a drink.

Opens: 10 a.m.

Shula's Bar and Grill at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers offers a variety of burgers and sandwiches.

Shula’s Bar & Grill: This NFL coach Don Shula-inspired version of the famous steak house features everything from apps (flatbread, fried shrimp cocktail and chicken bites to name a few) to salads, soups and desserts. The main focus includes hand-helds like the BBQ, California, mushroom & Swiss burgers and grilled chicken, mahi mahi, club and steak sandwiches. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are served. Breakfast — think French toast, steak & eggs and omelets — is served until 9:30 a.m.

Opens: 7 a.m.

Starbucks: All-day breakfast sandwich favorites and anytime sandwich favorites are sold here along with baked goods and, of course, espresso, coffee, Frappuccino, tea and more.

Opens: 5 a.m.

Beaches Travelmart: At this final stop before the second Dunkin’, you find your usual array of candy, chips and gum, similar to Coastal News but without the Florida-themed flamingoes.

(Hours, when noted, may vary)

Ticketed passengers only

You'll need to have a ticket to reach concourses B, C and D.

Once there, the following await:

Concourse B

Starbucks: First stop when heading from the main terminal. Usual coffeeshop offerings

Great American Bagel: Each ticketed concourse has one of these deli-esque stops offering breakfast, lunch with bagels, salads, deli-style sandwiches and paninis

Beaches Boardwalk Café: Has breakfast, lunch and dinner with tacos, nachos, seafood options, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and more

Burger King: Double cheeseburgers are our go-tos!

There’s also Sanibel Marketplace with drinks, snack items etc.

Travelers leave a concourse after landing at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Concourse C

Great American Bagel: The first shop on the concourse and the second of three at the airport

Sbarro: Expect a taste of the chain's usual offerings of slices, stromboli and more

Dewer’s Clubhouse Bar & Grille: Burgers, sandwiches, fish & chips, soups, salads, apps, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

There's also another Starbucks and a Beaches Travelmart.

Concourse D

Great American Bagel: Third and final one

Casa Bacardi: Expect apps, salads, burgers and sandwiches, rice bowls, tacos, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and more, plus breakfast until 9:30 a.m.

Palm City Market: Offers starters, greens & soups, burgers, tacos, sandwiches, a few entrees, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and breakfast until 9:30 a.m.

Another Starbucks and Sanibel Marketplace is here too.

Grab & Go concession kiosks are located at the far ends of concourses B, C and D as well.

Safe travels.

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyers.gannett

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Airport Week: Food and dining options at RSW, from Shula's, Nathan's