Airbnb and other short-term rental revenue can solve Nashville growing housing shortage

Nashville leaders recently celebrated the opening of the Cherry Oak Apartments — a new development that will add 95 mixed-use apartment units to the city’s housing supply with another 400 affordable housing units planned for Park Point East.

This is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and affordable housing market for local residents.

Nonetheless, Nashville continues to face housing challenges and should explore innovative solutions to meet its affordable housing goals. The city’s 2021 Affordable Housing Task Force estimated that Nashville must add over 53,000 new housing units by 2030 — 18,000 of which should be affordable.

One way to accelerate the development of affordable housing in Nashville is by tapping into existing tourism tax revenue generated from short-term rentals. With Nashville’s rich musical history and culture attracting a record-breaking number of visitors from around the world, many of them are turning to short-term rentals to find affordable accommodations within the city. Every time someone books a short-term rental in Nashville, they generate valuable tax revenue for the city.

Here's some history on how Nashville short-term rental taxes

In 2023, Airbnb collected and remitted $135 million in sales and occupancy taxes on behalf of hosts in Tennessee, including $18 million to Davidson County. These tax dollars help fund Nashville’s schools, police force, parks, transportation systems, and more.

A line of short-term vacation rental homes in the City Heights section of Midtown include two houses called "Nashville Party Pad" owned by Stay Minty, which operates rental homes around the country.

Tourism taxes generated from short-term rentals also help fund affordable housing initiatives. Thanks to legislation passed by At-Large Council Member Burkley Allen and others in 2015, 1% of the 6% local occupancy tax on all short-term rentals in Nashville goes directly to the Barnes Housing Trust Fund — Nashville’s first housing trust fund dedicated to financing affordable housing development in Davidson County.

Since this legislation went into effect, short-term rental tourism tax dollars have contributed more than $15 million to the Barnes Fund. Local occupancy tax revenue from short-term rentals is the only recurring source of dedicated funding for affordable housing in the city.

While significant, Nashville could allocate even more occupancy tax revenue to affordable housing, especially since the city welcomed more than 140 million visitors last year who spent a record $29 billion. We recently supported legislation championed by Sen. Jeff Yarbro and Rep. Caleb Hemmer that would enable Nashville to quadruple the amount of the tourism tax revenue from short-term rentals allocated to affordable housing. Unfortunately, that legislation stalled this legislative session.

New housing council is working with leaders on solutions

Earlier this year, we established the Airbnb Housing Council with the goal of bringing together housing experts, elected officials, and academic institutions from across the U.S. to advise on innovative policies, initiatives, and partnerships to help communities grow their supply of new long-term housing.

The legislation introduced by Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, and Rep. Caleb Hemmer, D-Nashville, is exactly the type of bold and impact-driven proposal members of the Airbnb Housing Council are looking to explore.

Senate Bill 1050/House Bill 468 would extend "from three years to five years, the amount of time that a metropolitan government tax collection official must keep and preserve tax collection records."

Dedicated short-term rentals, or entire home listings shared for more than 90 nights per year, represent less than 1% of Nashville’s total housing stock. Short-term rentals empower many Nashvillians to continue living in Nashville. In the last year, 70% of hosts in Davidson County surveyed by Airbnb said they plan to use the money they earn from hosting to help cover rising costs of living, while nearly 50% said hosting helps them stay in their home.

There’s a clear opportunity for short-term rentals to further benefit Nashville by directing more of the existing tax revenue from short-term rentals to the city’s affordable housing efforts. This is consistent with Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s vision to spend tourism dollars on investments that meaningfully support quality of life in Nashville. It also follows the example of cities in South Carolina and Florida that have given lawmakers more flexibility in how they spend tourism taxes to help fund affordable housing development.

We remain committed to working with local lawmakers on making short-term rentals part of the solution to affordable housing in Nashville and all the communities our hosts and guests call home.

Viviana Jordan

Viviana Jordan is Airbnb’s Head of Public Policy for the southeast U.S.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Airbnb and Nashville housing: Short-term rental revenue offers path