AirAsia expanding annual subscription plan for cheaper travel

For 1,118 MYR or around $288 a year, you can now take unlimited flights around South-east Asia with budget airline AirAsia. AirAsia Group Berhad/dpa

Malaysia-headquartered budget airline AirAsia is revamping a subscription plan that gives customers "unlimited" flights and cut-price hotels across South-east Asia.

An expansion of the AirAsia+ offering available since December 2022, the Unlimited - Asean International Pass includes "a variety of exclusive discount offerings" for travellers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) region.

The airline, the main low-cost carrier in South-east Asia, said over 80,000 flights were redeemed under the previous plan, which it claimed meant average savings of 1500 Malaysian ringgit (MYR), or around $316 per customer.

The new plan, which costs 99 MYR a month or 1,118 MYR a year in Malaysia, adds free rail travel from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to the city centre, usually an 80 MYR fare, and increases possible hotel discounts from 15% to 50%.

"We are happy to finally bring back a new version of the popular travel pass - with a refreshed name, Unlimited - Asean International Pass - ensuring travellers a seamless and affordable travel pass while exploring Asean," said Nadia Omer, chief executive of AirAsia Move.

Customers in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines are to be offered annual subscription fees in national currencies, with those in other countries to be charged $288. AirAsia's new Cambodia-based subsidiary is due to start flying in May.