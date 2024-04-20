Air Force Academy Cadets build beds for kids

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Nearly two hundred Air Force Academy Cadets spent Saturday building beds to give military children a place to sleep.

“It is cold. It is not the perfect day for this. But that’s the great thing about cadets. They are tough, they are gritty,” says Cadet Garret Burton.

They spent the morning cutting, sanding, drilling, measuring, and staining wood.

“I’m helping with the drilling right now. You got to take your gloves off for that, and so my hands are really freezing,” said Cadet Kyungmin Kim.

The project aims to build beds for children of military families. In partnership with Sleep In Heavenly Peace, which provided all of the necessary materials for the event.

“These beds are all going to go out to local community . . . who don’t have a great place to sleep. Be that a couch, be that the floor, and they put them up, put them in a comfier place,” said Burton.

Burton organized the event and says he felt inspired to help others who fight for our country. He added that he is proud of Saturday’s turnout considering the cadets could have spent the day sleeping in and staying warm.

“That’s kind of the problem with so much of a turnout. I did some organized thing and now I’m just kind of without a job,” he said.

The project provides children of service members, veterans, and gold star families who have lost a parent in uniform with a safe and comfortable bed.

The volunteer event was organized by the Academy’s White Rope Leadership program with the goal of public service.

“I like volunteering on the weekends. I didn’t know if it would snow today, but I did sign up for it and I woke up this morning. It was snowing outside and I was like, Oh, well, bundle up and get ready!” said Kim.

Despite the cold temperatures, everyone maintained a positive attitude and enjoyed learning new skills like woodworking and making new friends.

