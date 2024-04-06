Aftershock felt Friday night after morning earthquake. More tremors likely

Seven hours after an earthquake rocked the East Coast starting in New Jersey, the United States Geological Survey said an aftershock caused more rumbling in and around New Jersey.

The aftershock of 4.0 magnitude near Gladstone in Somerset County, New Jersey, was recorded just before 6 p.m., and while it was weaker than Friday morning's earthquake near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, residents across New Jersey and parts of Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York have reported feeling the tremors.

The United States Geological Survey said people living in the area would likely feel one or more aftershocks in the coming weeks, though many of these quakes will be too weak for anything other than a sensor to pick up. There have been at least 14 aftershocks recorded so far.

And while it is possible that Friday's earthquake is a foreshock to an even larger earthquake, the United States Geological Survey has predicted the chance of that happening is only 3%.

If you do feel any shaking, experts say you should drop to the floor, find cover and hold on.

