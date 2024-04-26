Africa's week in pictures: 19-25 April 2024

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

British-Somali athlete Mo Farah poses for a selfie with a little girl at the launch of a digital library in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Sunday. [John Muchucha/Reuters]

Members of Senegal's Sencirk circus troupe, founded by a former beggar, perform in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, on Saturday... [Luc Gnago/Reuters]

Ivory Coast's national ballet also takes to the stage at Abidjan's Culture Palace on Saturday. [Luc Gnago/Reuters]

A woman pulls a trolley with recyclable material past veld fires outside South Africa's main city, Johannesburg, on Monday. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]

Motorists drive through a sandstorm in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi on the same day. [Abdullah Doma/AFP ]

Waves of dust from the Sahara Desert reach Greece, settling on the capital, Athens, on Tuesday. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]

A young boy and his dog cross the flooded Athi River, the second-biggest in Kenya, on Tuesday as heavy rains sweep through the East African nation. [Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images]

A young woman and her daughter pose for a portrait in the Chadian town of Adre on Saturday after fleeing conflict across the border in Sudan's Darfur region. [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]

In Ghana's capital, Accra, traditional leaders are invited to an event where opposition presidential candidate John Mahama unveils former Education Minister Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate in December's election. [Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images]

Demonstrators on horses takes part in a protest in the Niger city of Agadez on Sunday to demand the withdrawal of US troops based in the West African state to fight jihadists... [Issifou Djibo/EPA]

At the same protest a man holds a placard reading Long Live Niger as hostility towards the US and former colonial power France grows in the country. [Issifou Djibo/EPA]

A lion yawns as a lioness lays on her back after mating in Kenya's world-famous Maasai Mara game park on Friday. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]

Images subject to copyright