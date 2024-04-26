Africa's week in pictures: 19-25 April 2024

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Mo Farah attends the launch of the digital library in Nairobi, Kenya - 21 April 2024.
British-Somali athlete Mo Farah poses for a selfie with a little girl at the launch of a digital library in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Sunday. [John Muchucha/Reuters]
Members of Sencirk circus troupe from Senegal, founded by a former beggar, perform during the thirteenth edition of the Market for Abidjan Performing Arts (MASA) which is taking place from April 13 to April 20 at the Culture Palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 20, 2024.
Members of Senegal's Sencirk circus troupe, founded by a former beggar, perform in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, on Saturday... [Luc Gnago/Reuters]
Members of the national ballet of Ivory Coast perform at the Culture Palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - 20 April 2024
Ivory Coast's national ballet also takes to the stage at Abidjan's Culture Palace on Saturday. [Luc Gnago/Reuters]
A woman pulls a trolley with recyclable material past veld fires occurring as winter approaches, in Lenasia in the south of Johannesburg, South Africa - 22 April 2024
A woman pulls a trolley with recyclable material past veld fires outside South Africa's main city, Johannesburg, on Monday. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Motorists drive their vehicles through a sandstorm in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi - 22 April 2024
Motorists drive through a sandstorm in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi on the same day. [Abdullah Doma/AFP ]
A couple sits on Tourkovounia hill, as southerly winds carry waves of Saharan dust, in Athens - 23 April 2024
Waves of dust from the Sahara Desert reach Greece, settling on the capital, Athens, on Tuesday. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]
A young boy and his dog cross the flooded Athi River in Joska, Kenya - 23 April 2024 i
A young boy and his dog cross the flooded Athi River, the second-biggest in Kenya, on Tuesday as heavy rains sweep through the East African nation. [Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images]
Kobra Yagoub-Sharaf with her daughter Eldin from Darfur pose for a portrait on the Chad Sudan border after having their documents processed on April 20, 2024 in Adre, Chad.
A young woman and her daughter pose for a portrait in the Chadian town of Adre on Saturday after fleeing conflict across the border in Sudan's Darfur region. [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]
Traditional leaders during the official presentation of Jane Naana-Agyemang as John Maham's running mate in Accra, Ghana - 24 April 2024
In Ghana's capital, Accra, traditional leaders are invited to an event where opposition presidential candidate John Mahama unveils former Education Minister Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate in December's election. [Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images]
A group of demonstrators on horses take part in a protest rally to demand the withdrawal of US troops from Niger, in Agadez, Niger, 21 April 2024. In March 2024, the ruling military junta revoked a military agreement with the US. Niger's decision to oust the US military out of the country follows France's withdrawal of its forces from Niger last year.
Demonstrators on horses takes part in a protest in the Niger city of Agadez on Sunday to demand the withdrawal of US troops based in the West African state to fight jihadists... [Issifou Djibo/EPA]
A demonstrator holds a placard reading 'Long live Niger' during a protest rally to demand the withdrawal of US troops from Niger, in Agadez, Niger, 21 April 2024
At the same protest a man holds a placard reading Long Live Niger as hostility towards the US and former colonial power France grows in the country. [Issifou Djibo/EPA]
An African lion (Panthera Leo) yawns as a lioness lays on her back after mating in the Maasai Mara game reserve, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Narok county, Kenya April 19, 2024.
A lion yawns as a lioness lays on her back after mating in Kenya's world-famous Maasai Mara game park on Friday. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]

