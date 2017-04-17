For African-American families hit hard by the war on drugs, pot comes out of the shadows, but slowly

Jesce Horton is the owner of Panacea Valley Gardens, a cultivation center and boutique edibles line serving cannabis patients in Portland, OR. (Photo: Robbie McClaran/Redux for Yahoo News)

Jesce Horton still remembers the advice his father often imparted to him while he was growing up.

“Don’t talk back to police,” for example. Or, “Don’t reach for your wallet.”

Marijuana, said the 34-year-old Horton, was always a big part of those conversations. “It was something that can be used to hurt [you], to ruin your life.”

For Horton, who grew up mostly in Virginia and South Carolina, this warning was more than just a hypothetical. His father had spent time in prison for a marijuana-related charge, and the consequences of that experience weighed heavily on his family.

According to an exclusive Yahoo News/Marist Poll, 86 percent of African-Americans support legalizing marijuana for medical use, while 53 percent support legalizing it for recreational use — percentages consistent with overall national opinion. But for African-American families, for whom both religion and the devastating impact of the war on drugs wield strong influence, warming up to weed has been a bit more complicated.

“Black parents in this country have long sort of had ‘the talk’ and had to instill in their children that what may be to other kids [just a] youthful indiscretion can have dire consequences for them, given the climate and the context of their lives,” said Alyssa Aguilara, co-executive director of Vocal-NY, a grassroots organization that advocates for low-income communities affected by HIV/AIDS, the war on drugs and mass incarceration throughout New York state.



James L. Taylor, director of the African-American studies program at the University of San Francisco, studied the attitudes toward legalization of African-American voters in California as one of the co-authors of the book “Something’s in the Air: Race, Crime, and the Legalization of Marijuana.”

“Contrary to what many people might perceive in pop culture and mass media, African Americans are very conservative in the state of California on the issue of legal marijuana — at least African American voters,” who, Taylor points out, are not necessarily representative of the entire community. “Those who tend to turn out and vote are middle class, bourgeois. Voters tend to be affiliated with black religious organizations.”

Overall, Taylor found that religion, “more than anything, tends to shape attitudes around marijuana legalization.”

That was certainly the case for Jacob Plowden, whose Southern Baptist family generally viewed weed as a taboo topic as he was growing up in Virginia Beach, Va., and later New York City.

“You smoke, you’re going to hell,” Plowden said of his mother’s views on marijuana. “If you do drugs, you’re obviously a bad person.”

Even on his father’s side of the family, which was less religious, if anyone was using marijuana, they certainly didn’t talk about it. In addition to their religious beliefs, Plowden’s family was acutely aware that marijuana was illegal.

For his parents’ generation, weed “was one of those things that you stayed away from because you didn’t want the connotation of being a drug user or … [affiliated with a] criminal element.”

View photos Jacob Plowden of Cannabis Culture in April of 2016. (Photo: Scott Bernstein)

By the time Plowden was born in 1991, marijuana had become a source of immense strife within the black community, with young black men in particular being incarcerated in disproportionate numbers owing to the war on drugs.

Since he was a kid, every time Plowden left the house, he said, his mom would warn him, “Remember, you’re black.”