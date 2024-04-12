Advocates decry spate of domestic violence in Milwaukee, with 3 homicides and 1 attempted homicide in 9 days

Three homicides and an attempted homicide related to domestic violence in the last nine days have alarmed Milwaukee advocates and survivors.

The cases follow the April 1 homicide of 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson, who prosecutors say went on one date with the man charged with killing and dismembering her, and the April 1 killing of Lakeyshia Timmons, a 42-year-old mother of eight. Prosecutors in that case say the father of her children shot her after a custody battle.

Advocates gathered Friday morning at Sojourner Family Peace Center for a news conference in hopes of reaching people who may be living in abusive situations and are reading or watching the news.

"Each one of these acts of violence are 100% preventable," said Melissa Edwards, a local survivor of domestic violence. "You can leave anytime. You don't have to wait until he physically harms you or threatens you. You can change the trajectory of your life, just like I changed mine."

Taryn Webb, a member of the board of directors at Sojourner Family Peace Center.

Survivors offered reassurance that people who do leave violent relationships would find support at Milwaukee's network of shelters and programs.

"Know that you deserve to live a life free from fear and violence," said local survivor and Sojourner board member Taryn Webb. "It's OK to ask for help."

Advocates call attention to string of recent violence

The recent nine-day spate of domestic violence began April 4, when a 35-year-old suffered blunt-force trauma in the 2400 block of North 57th Street. Milwaukee police said Friday the person is expected to survive. The suspect, a 39-year-old man, attempted suicide and was in critical condition.

Then, on Tuesday, 75-year-old Robert De Pons was stabbed to death in the 400 block of South 89th Street in a domestic violence incident, police said.

On Wednesday, two men were shot and killed in what Milwaukee police said were related to, or stemming from, domestic violence.

A 56-year-old man, Gregory Wesly Hayes, was shot and killed in the 8000 block of West Hope Avenue. Police are still looking for a suspect they say is a 38-year-old woman.

Later Wednesday, in the 9100 block of West Congress Street, a 27-year-old man, Tyrone Johnson, was shot and killed as part of a triple shooting that police say "stemmed from" a domestic violence incident. The two others who were shot were injured, and they were taken into custody.

"The last nine days has been — I don't even know what the vocabulary is anymore. I want to say unprecedented. We were in a state of emergency in 2019, and it's just gotten worse," Sojourner president Carmen Pitre said.

She emphasized the importance of reaching out for help. Often, those who are killed were "not connected the way they need to be" to resources, she said.

Domestic violence has increased in Milwaukee and Wisconsin since 2020. In 2022, the state broke its record for domestic-violence deaths with 96, according to a report from End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin.

The same report outlined how a 70% drop in federal funding in 2024 would stress shelters in staying open, keeping hotlines staffed and having advocates available to help victims.

Locally, however, as of mid-December, domestic violence-related homicides in Milwaukee County appeared to have fallen from 41 in 2022 to 31 in 2023, according to Sojourner.

Pitre attributed the drop to expanded intervention services as a result of a $1 million grant from the state government.

Survivor Natalie Hayden, speaking at the news conference, said the problem of domestic violence has been festering too long in Milwaukee.

"We've been in this cycle for a very long time, and the soil has turned, and now we're reaping some of the things that we have failed to pay attention to," she said.

Where to find help for domestic violence in Milwaukee

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at 414-727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and southeast Asian community, has advocates available at 414-930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Asha Project, which serves African American women in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 414-252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural, domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at 414-389-6510.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at 414-933-2722.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

Other resources

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention recommends these resources for free support:

414Life outreach and conflict mediation support: 414-439-5525.

Milwaukee County's 24-Hour Mental Health Crisis Line: 414-257-7222.

Milwaukee's Child Mobile Crisis and Trauma Response Team: 414-257-7621.

National crisis text line: Text HOPELINE to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee advocates alarmed over spate of domestic violence homicides