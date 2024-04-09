Adrian College brings back ROTC, Michigan National Guard for 'Meet the Army Community Day'

Participants in Meet the Army Community Day at Adrian College pose for a photo Friday, April 14, 2023, with the CH-47 Chinook helicopter that flew in for the event.

ADRIAN — A mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle, an eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicle and other pieces of military equipment will be on display outside of Adrian College’s Merillat Sport and Fitness Center Friday, April 12, during the college’s second annually scheduled “Meet the Army Community Day,” a free event that is open to the public.

Depending on availability, a Black Hawk or Chinook helicopter also may fly in for the event, a news release from Adrian College said.

A CH-47 Chinook Helicopter lands Friday, April 14, 2023, at Adrian College's Merillat Sport and Fitness Center during Meet the Army Community Day.

Tina Claiborne, Adrian College exercise science and athletic training director/professor said she received positive feedback from those attending and participating in last year’s inaugural event, which brings the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and the Michigan National Guard to AC’s campus. Claiborne is the coordinator of the event.

“This is a great collaboration between Ohio and Michigan, Adrian College’s ROTC program with the University of Toledo, the Michigan Army National Guard, the Reserves, those serving as well as those training to serve,” Claiborne said in the college’s release. “It’s really exciting that we’re able to bring everyone together again for this wonderful event.”

People could check out the interior of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter Friday, April 14, 2023, during Meet the Army Community Day at Adrian College.

“Meet the Army Community Day” is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It was created to give students a chance to find out about the ROTC scholarship opportunities specific to Adrian College, as well as opportunities through the Michigan National Guard. Bruiser the bulldog, Adrian College’s live mascot, is also expected to make an appearance.

The public will be able to take pictures with soldiers, talk with ROTC and National Guard members about scholarships and watch an Army combat fitness test competition in Docking Stadium. This year, Adrian, Madison, and Tecumseh High Schools have students who will compete in the fitness test, the college said. During the day, there will be a tactical athlete competition between Adrian College students, faculty and staff.

In addition to displaying combat vehicles, visitors can try on army gear including bulletproof vests and helmets and shoot in an indoor virtual smokeless range. Guests also can tour the combat and transport vehicles and have interactive experiences, the release said.

Sponsors for this year’s event include, Adrian American Legion Post 97, Adrian Post 275, Game One, Walmart and Red Paint Printing.

Kaige White of Onsted lifts a 100-pound, dummy 155 mm Howitzer shell during Meet the Army Community Day Friday at Adrian College.

Adrian College has long partnered with the ROTC, it said. Last year, the college added a new special academic program, a minor in Military Science and Leadership, that gives students an opportunity to check out the ROTC to see if it would be a good fit for them, without having to commit to joining the Army.

For more information about the event, contact Claiborne at tclaiborne@adrian.edu.

