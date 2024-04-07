Activity at Richland fairgrounds today as area prepares for Monday eclipse

Traveling was not a problem early Sunday in Mansfield and Richland County on the day before the total solar eclipse ― when the moon fully obscures the sun and the big anticipated event is set to occur at 3:12 p.m.

But who knows how congested roadways will be Monday. Local officials reported they anticipate an estimated 250,000 people to arrive in the area for the total solar eclipse.

The eclipse will enter western Ohio about 3:10 p.m. Monday near the city of Greenville in Darke County, according to a NASA map.

The path of the eclipse will travel northeast, reaching Cleveland by 3:15 p.m. Viewers will see the full eclipse for nearly four minutes. Totality will last nearly 4 minutes.

Mike Romine, a member of the Richland Astronomical Society, views the sun Sunday at the Richland County Fairgrounds, 750 N. Home Road. Romine will speak about the eclipse at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the John Hartz building. The public is invited to this free talk.

Sunday morning, Mike Romine, a member of the Richland Astronomical Society, which is headquartered at the Warren Rupp Observatory at Friendly House's Hidden Hollow Camp, was setup on the midway with his gigantic telescope viewing the sun. Romine plans to offer the program on the eclipse at 2:30 p.m. at the John Hartz building, one of several speakers on tap throughout the day.

Romine said the Warren Rupp Observatory is closed to the public Monday because it cannot accommodate the crowds.

He will be there viewing the total solar eclipse with one of his telescopes and a camera Monday. He said it will be the second time he has viewed a total solar eclipse; the first time was in Tennessee with a friend in her backyard in 2017 for the event.

"I know what to expect this time," he said. "I know I have to have a flashlight for the totality. I left mine on the front seat of the car last time."

He is looking forward to the total solar eclipse and will have two telescopes set up, including another camera to do wide angle photography of totality because he will want to see Jupiter and Venus too.

The Mansfield man said it is his hobby.

"I was 54 years old before I realized the Warren Rupp Observatory existed," he said. "And I lived here all my life. I was told my somebody it's the best kept non-secret in Ohio."

He began this hobby in 2009.

"As soon as the first one was over I was thinking I've got to live seven more years for the next one," he said. "I had a friend I went to school with and we had our high school reunion and I saw her and said, 'Julie what are you doing on April 21, 2017?' and she said she didn't know and to come on down," he said.

"It was just me and her," he said.

Carla Wrasse, at left, works for her mother's business, American Graphics on Ashland Road, selling eclipse T-shirts to Sandy and Rick Montgomery of Mansfield Sunday from the Richland County Fairgrounds.

Carla Wrasse of American Graphics was one of many vendors set up inside a building at the Richland County Fairgrounds selling eclipse T-shirts.

She said business was good and she planned to watch the total solar eclipse Monday from the grandstands.

Rick and Sandy Montgomery of Mansfield, who were buying T-shirts for grandchildren, said they planned to watch it from their yard, avoiding any potential traffic.

Rebecca Owens, executive director of Richland County Emergency Management Agency, who provided updates Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., reported she had no updates Sunday at 11 a.m. "No increased traffic throughout the area," she emailed media.

Owens said Mansfield Lahm Airport reported 12 reservations for Monday, with Huron County reporting 30-plus planes coming to the airport.

Admission to the fairgrounds is free Sunday. There are vendors and food trucks and free activities for kids in the Kids Zone all day. Live music is $10 in Fairhaven Hall Sunday with Luke Watson at 2:30 p.m., Whiskey Drinks at 4:30 p.m. and Contagious Til 4 at 7 p.m.

Monday the fairgrounds will offer eclipse viewing from the grandstands. Admission is $20 per car for parking, according to the fairgrounds website.

Although there are many watch parties planned, some people Sunday said they planned to watch the solar eclipse from their backyards.

