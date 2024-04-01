Find an Ohio watch party during the April 8 total solar eclipse

Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal
This list will be updated as new events are made available ahead of the total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse will cross Ohio's sky the afternoon of April 8, now only a week away.

The eclipse will enter western Ohio about 3:10 p.m. Monday near the city of Greenville in Darke County, according to a NASA map.

The path of the eclipse will travel northeast, reaching Cleveland by 3:15 p.m. Viewers will see the full eclipse for nearly four minutes.

Although an official weather forecast has not been determined, Ohio's skies on that date have historically been 70-80% cloudy, according to Keith Jaszka, a meteorologist who works in the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

Here are a few major area events happening during totality on the day of eclipse, listed by county in alphabetical order:

Ashland County

  • All day, Freer Field in Ashland; free admission; limited parking and restrooms will be available, and guests are encouraged to bring their own snacks, chair and solar glasses.

  • Solar Eclipse Viewing Party, 2:30 p.m. Loudonville Public Library. Enjoy snacks while viewing the eclipse on a large screen. For those who want to venture outside and watch firsthand, there will be viewing glasses available.

  • All day, Ashland County Fairgrounds; $20 admission per vehicle; food will be available for purchase.

The moon will eclipse the sun April 8 and a wide swath of Ohio is in the path of totality.
Crawford County

  • All day, Lowe-Volk Nature Center in Leesville; free admission; "Total Eclipse of the Park"; events will take place at the nature center all weekend, culminating with the eclipse viewing.

  • All day, Crawford County Fairgrounds in Bucyrus; $5 admission per carload; food and apparel will be for sale.

  • 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Brownella Cottage in Galion; free admission; people are invited to take chairs and blankets to watch the eclipse, vendors will have items for sale.

  • Bucyrus landscaping company Scapes by Sarah, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free admission, people are invited to take chairs and blankets to watch the eclipse; plants will be for sale.

  • Crestline Historical Society invites the visitors to view the eclipse from their parking lot; free admission.

  • Bucyrus Aumiller Park will be open for visitors; free admission.

  • Rus-Men Farm, camping for eclipse weekend, and open for one-day travelers and eclipse watchers. Day-passes will be sold at the gate. The price of the tickets will be $50 per car, $75 for a passenger van and $100 for a commercial bus or an RV/Camper.

Holmes County

  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Hummingbird Hill Flower Farm, 10055 S. Funk Road, Shreve; free admission; snacks available.

  • All day, Harvest Ridge fairgrounds, 8880 State Route 39, Millersburg, public is invited to view the eclipse from the campground after checking in.

Marion County

  • Parking lot admittance open, 7 a.m.-noon OSU-Marion; free admission; campus parking will be open, porta pots will be available, but eclipse watchers must provide their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

  • All day, Meeker Community Center, 6400 Harding Highway West in Marion; free admission; limited parking with restroom facilities, yard games available, guests may purchase some snacks.

  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Peace Community United Church of Christ in Marion; $10 parking; restrooms available.

  • 11 a.m.-4 p.m., River Valley Baseball fields in Marion; free admission; concessions and apparel available for purchase during the eclipse.

  • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lawrence Orchards in Marion; "Appleclipse of the Sun"; free admission; yard games available; concessions and apparel will be for sale.

  • 11 a.m.-7 p.m., The Woods Park & Pavillion in Marion; $10 parking; "Total Eclipse of the Cat"; apparel sales will benefit the cat shelter; food trucks available.

  • 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Harding Harbor in Marion; special menu and cocktails available for purchase.

  • Noon-8 p.m., Shovel City Drinkery in Marion; live music, food drinks, beer and cocktails will be available for purchase.

Richland County

  • 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., DLX in Mansfield; "Total Eclipse of the Park" with dining and drink specials.

  • Noon-5 p.m., Hudson & Essex in Mansfield; "Dine with a View" reservations recommended for restaurant and winery tables.

  • 10 a.m.-7 p.m.K ,ingwood Center Gardens in Mansfield; $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers; "Eclipsed at the Estate" is first-come, first served with activities for children.

  • Noon-5 p.m., Mankind Murals at 88 Diamond St. in Mansfield; "Luminous Eclipse Event" will be an outdoor art gallery with drinks.

  • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Phoenix Brewery in Mansfield; "You'll Burn Your Eye Out" featuring drinks of all types.

  • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Ohio State Reformatory; $30 admission; "Eclipse in the Yard" offers food trucks and self-guided tours of the Shawshank prison.

  • 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; The Vault in Shelby; "Solar Eclipse Watch Party" on the patio.

  • All day, Richland County Fairgrounds; $20 day pass Monday; "OHClipse Mansfield" blends camping, concerts, vendors, and educational activities the entire weekend of the eclipse.

  • 3 p.m. 5 p.m., Malabar Farm near Lucas; free admission; the state park will be open and free to the public.

  • 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Snow Trails Ski Resort south of Mansfield; eclipse viewing will be available from the parking lot as well as the lodge, where food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Wayne County

  • 8 a.m., the public is invited to spend April 8 with the campus community at The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, Parking is limited to 300 cars. Science-based activities aimed at students in grades K-12 and their families are on the agenda 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Events such as the United Titanium Bug Zoo, research on composting, microbe viewing with microscopes, build-your-own greenhouse, water testing and an eclipse livestream are among the events taking place. Visitors can also walk and explore the Secrest Arboretum.

  • 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Wooster's public library, 220 W. Liberty St. in Wooster, free family event during eclipse.

  • 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Creston's public library, 116 S. Main St. in Creston, free family event during eclipse.

  • 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Rittman's public library, 75 N. Main St. in Rittman, free family event during eclipse.

