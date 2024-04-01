Find an Ohio watch party during the April 8 total solar eclipse

This list will be updated as new events are made available ahead of the total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse will cross Ohio's sky the afternoon of April 8, now only a week away.

The eclipse will enter western Ohio about 3:10 p.m. Monday near the city of Greenville in Darke County, according to a NASA map.

The path of the eclipse will travel northeast, reaching Cleveland by 3:15 p.m. Viewers will see the full eclipse for nearly four minutes.

Although an official weather forecast has not been determined, Ohio's skies on that date have historically been 70-80% cloudy, according to Keith Jaszka, a meteorologist who works in the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

Here are a few major area events happening during totality on the day of eclipse, listed by county in alphabetical order:

Ashland County

All day, Freer Field in Ashland; free admission; limited parking and restrooms will be available, and guests are encouraged to bring their own snacks, chair and solar glasses.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party, 2:30 p.m. Loudonville Public Library. Enjoy snacks while viewing the eclipse on a large screen. For those who want to venture outside and watch firsthand, there will be viewing glasses available.

All day, Ashland County Fairgrounds; $20 admission per vehicle; food will be available for purchase.

Crawford County

All day, Lowe-Volk Nature Center in Leesville; free admission; "Total Eclipse of the Park"; events will take place at the nature center all weekend, culminating with the eclipse viewing.

All day, Crawford County Fairgrounds in Bucyrus; $5 admission per carload; food and apparel will be for sale.

11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Brownella Cottage in Galion; free admission; people are invited to take chairs and blankets to watch the eclipse, vendors will have items for sale.

Bucyrus landscaping company Scapes by Sarah, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free admission, people are invited to take chairs and blankets to watch the eclipse; plants will be for sale.

Crestline Historical Society invites the visitors to view the eclipse from their parking lot; free admission.

Bucyrus Aumiller Park will be open for visitors; free admission.

Rus-Men Farm, camping for eclipse weekend, and open for one-day travelers and eclipse watchers. Day-passes will be sold at the gate. The price of the tickets will be $50 per car, $75 for a passenger van and $100 for a commercial bus or an RV/Camper.

Holmes County

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Hummingbird Hill Flower Farm, 10055 S. Funk Road, Shreve; free admission; snacks available.

All day, Harvest Ridge fairgrounds, 8880 State Route 39, Millersburg, public is invited to view the eclipse from the campground after checking in.

Marion County

Parking lot admittance open, 7 a.m.-noon OSU-Marion; free admission; campus parking will be open, porta pots will be available, but eclipse watchers must provide their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

All day, Meeker Community Center, 6400 Harding Highway West in Marion; free admission; limited parking with restroom facilities, yard games available, guests may purchase some snacks.

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Peace Community United Church of Christ in Marion; $10 parking; restrooms available.

11 a.m.-4 p.m., River Valley Baseball fields in Marion; free admission; concessions and apparel available for purchase during the eclipse.

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lawrence Orchards in Marion; "Appleclipse of the Sun"; free admission; yard games available; concessions and apparel will be for sale.

11 a.m.-7 p.m., The Woods Park & Pavillion in Marion; $10 parking; "Total Eclipse of the Cat"; apparel sales will benefit the cat shelter; food trucks available.

11 a.m.-8 p.m., Harding Harbor in Marion; special menu and cocktails available for purchase.

Noon-8 p.m., Shovel City Drinkery in Marion; live music, food drinks, beer and cocktails will be available for purchase.

Richland County

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., DLX in Mansfield; "Total Eclipse of the Park" with dining and drink specials.

Noon-5 p.m., Hudson & Essex in Mansfield; "Dine with a View" reservations recommended for restaurant and winery tables.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.K ,ingwood Center Gardens in Mansfield; $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers; "Eclipsed at the Estate" is first-come, first served with activities for children.

Noon-5 p.m., Mankind Murals at 88 Diamond St. in Mansfield; "Luminous Eclipse Event" will be an outdoor art gallery with drinks.

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Phoenix Brewery in Mansfield; "You'll Burn Your Eye Out" featuring drinks of all types.

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Ohio State Reformatory; $30 admission; "Eclipse in the Yard" offers food trucks and self-guided tours of the Shawshank prison.

1 p.m.-5 p.m.; The Vault in Shelby; "Solar Eclipse Watch Party" on the patio.

All day, Richland County Fairgrounds; $20 day pass Monday; "OHClipse Mansfield" blends camping, concerts, vendors, and educational activities the entire weekend of the eclipse.

3 p.m. 5 p.m., Malabar Farm near Lucas; free admission; the state park will be open and free to the public.

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Snow Trails Ski Resort south of Mansfield; eclipse viewing will be available from the parking lot as well as the lodge, where food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Wayne County

8 a.m., the public is invited to spend April 8 with the campus community at The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, Parking is limited to 300 cars. Science-based activities aimed at students in grades K-12 and their families are on the agenda 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Events such as the United Titanium Bug Zoo, research on composting, microbe viewing with microscopes, build-your-own greenhouse, water testing and an eclipse livestream are among the events taking place. Visitors can also walk and explore the Secrest Arboretum.

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Wooster's public library, 220 W. Liberty St. in Wooster, free family event during eclipse.

1 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Creston's public library, 116 S. Main St. in Creston, free family event during eclipse.

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Rittman's public library, 75 N. Main St. in Rittman, free family event during eclipse.

