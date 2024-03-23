ACT students compete in State Skills USA Competition

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students at the Academy of Careers and Technology in Raleigh County are headed to Clarksburg the weekend of March 22, 2024 for a statewide competition.

Raleigh County students are among 1,500 West Virginia students who will compete in the annual State Skills USA competition in fields such as welding and cosmetology.

The assistant principal said on Friday, March 22, 2024, that the competition is a good opportunity for Raleigh County students to show off what they have learned.

She said the ACT program offers training which prepares students for the next phase of their lives.

“ACT offers students in high school the opportunity to come here and get the knowledge and skills to go straight to the work force, or, even, just go on to college to further their education,” said ACT Assistant Principal Adrienne Brellahan.

Winners will be announced after the competition.

