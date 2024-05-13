Abilene woman arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash in July 2023.

Brenda Wise was arrested on a warrant for Accident Involving Death for a traffic incident that killed motorcyclist Nathaniel Wayne Ralph, of Baird.

Baird motorcyclist killed in north Abilene crash

Court documents state Wise failed to stop and render aid following the crash on Old Anson Road near Lowden Street.

Bystanders later found Ralph lying in the road deceased next to his motorcycle.

Wise was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a $30,000 bond.

