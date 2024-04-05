Abilene ISD names Dr. John Kuhn as lone finalist for Superintendent of Schools

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene ISD School Board of Trustees announced that Dr. John Kuhn has been named as the district’s lone finalist for Superintendent of Schools on Thursday evening.

Dr. Kuhn has 27 years of experience in public education and currently serves as Superintendent of Schools for Mineral Wells ISD, a role he has held since 2016. Dr. Kuhn has also previously served as superintendent of Perrin-Whitt CISD and was previously a high school principal, assistant principal, teacher, and bus driver in the Mineral Wells and Graford Independent School Districts.

Dr. Kuhn’s areas of expertise include creating positive learning environments for all students to improve academic outcomes and family engagement, supporting the professional and personal growth of faculty and staff, and strategic planning and innovative leadership in education.

“I am incredibly humbled by the trust placed in me by the AISD Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Kuhn. “I take the charge of serving as AISD superintendent extremely seriously, and I look forward to working with the amazing team of educators in Abilene. The students of AISD deserve the very best education possible, and the staff deserve a leader who supports and celebrates them in their vital mission. I intend to be that person every day. I am beyond excited to get started and join the AISD team!”

Outgoing AISD Board of Trustee and current Board President Daryl Zeller shared his enthusiasm for the naming of AISD’s lone finalist for Superintendent of Schools.

“As a board, hiring a superintendent is one of our most important responsibilities,” Board President Daryl Zeller said. “We appreciate our community for sharing their voices with us throughout this process, and we are confident that Dr. Kuhn will exceed their expectations as we begin a new chapter of equipping learners for brighter futures in Abilene ISD.”

Dr. Kuhn’s credentials include a doctorate in educational leadership from Texas A&M University-Commerce, as well as master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Tarleton State University. He and his wife, Noelia, who is a diagnostician and former bilingual teacher, have three children.

Following a 21-day state-required waiting period, Dr. Kuhn will officially report to Abilene ISD to begin serving as Superintendent of Schools.

