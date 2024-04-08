9 Day Forecast: Winds are back just in time for solar eclipse, then hello 80s!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Sunday, El Paso!

Sunday is a much better day compared to Saturday and I’m certainly soaking it all in!

The solar eclipse is less than 24 hours away, and we are forecasting winds and a high of 75 degrees.

Before we dive into our forecast, let’s talk space! The solar eclipse will begin at 11:09 a.m. and El Paso can expect to see 81% of its totality. This is the last solar eclipse we will see until 2044, so take full advantage of the awesome event!

Of course, I must remind you of the importance and a few tips as we approach the special day. It’s highly recommended to wear solar eclipse glasses. Looking directly in to the sun can cause permanent eye injury, another note to keep your furry friends inside.

Moving on, Monday’s overnight low is forecasted to sit at 50 degrees but looking at Tuesday rain chances kick in.

We are forecasting 30% chance of rain in the afternoon on Tuesday, paired with chilly winds. The high of the day drops to 66 degrees and evening temperatures cool off to 46 degrees.

Wednesday, we are predicting sunshine and haze. We warm right back up to 78 degrees for the high with a overnight low of 52 degrees.

Thursday is a perfect day to soak in the spring season because we are forecasting mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees. Hello 80s! We cool off to 58 degrees in the evening.

As for Friday, we get even warmer with a predicted high of 87 degrees paired with broken clouds with an overnight low of 87 degrees.

The remainder of the week, highs are expected to sit in the lower to mid-80s and overnight lows between the mid- and upper 50s.

Hello Warmer Days!

Thank you for reading, and of course here is another reminder to get you a pair of solar eclipse glasses!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.