9 Day Forecast: Triple digits paired light winds in Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hello, Borderland. Sunday’s weather is a lot better compared to Saturday.

Sunday, we may be seeing some occasional gusts throughout the day. Other than that, it will be warm and sunny with light breezes.

Moving on to what we can expect on Memorial Day.

The day’s high is forecasted to reach 99 degrees with breezy conditions in the afternoon paired with sunny skies. I highly encourage the community to attend the Fort Bliss Memorial Day Ceremony at the national cemetery or the Concordia Cemetery ceremony.

Both will pay respects and honor to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country. Monday’s overnight low is predicted to be 70 degrees.

As for Tuesday, we are going to be forecasting a high of 100 degrees with some warm breezes. If we reach this high, this would be our first triple digit of the year! It could be an exciting day in the weather world.

Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and a forecasted high of 98 degrees. We will cool off to 68 degrees in the evening.

On Thursday, we can expect warm winds and our high is predicted to match Wednesday’s at 98 degrees.

Friday will be a nice and sunny day for us — no hassle when it comes to those winds but I can say we can expect breezy conditions throughout the day. In the evening, we are predicted to cool off to 68 degrees.

Now this is where it gets exciting!

Next Saturday through Tuesday, triple digits seem to be making a grand entrance, and possibly may be here to stay.

Saturday, our high is predicted to reach 100 degrees along with Sunday. However, partly cloudy skies are to be in our forecast for Sunday.

As for Monday, we take it up a notch with a predicted high of 102 degrees. Please don’t forget that sunscreen and enjoy a day at the pool if you can!

Finishing off our 9-Day forecast, we are forecasting high of 101 degrees for next Tuesday.

I hope everyone enjoys their Memorial Day and makes sure to stay safe out on the roads if you plan on traveling!

