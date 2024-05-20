8 Maine communities will share $22 million in federal cleanup grants

May 20—Maine will receive $33 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to assess and clean up sites that have been polluted or contaminated by industrial use.

The money is part of the Biden administration's initiative to transform once-polluted and now abandoned properties into community assets.

Eight communities in Maine will share $22 million in grants through the EPA's Multipurpose, Assessment and Cleanup program that targets so-called brownfield sites that cannot be redeveloped because of contamination.

Caleb Foundation will receive $500,000 to clean up the Robinson Manufacturing Mill in Oxford, which operated as a dam, woolen mill, sawmill and grist mill from the late 1700s until its closure in 2003.

Kennebec Valley Council of Governments will receive $500,000 to conduct eight Phase I and eight Phase II environmental site assessments throughout Kennebec, Somerset and western Waldo counties. Priority sites include a 1908 colonial revival brick building, a 123,000-square-foot former wood product manufacturing and veneer mill facility, and former fueling stations.

The town of Lincoln will receive $5 million to clean up the Lincoln Paper and Tissue site, which operated as a pulp mill until it closed in 2015. The site is contaminated with inorganic contaminants, heavy metals and other hazardous substances.

Our Katahdin will receive $5 million to clean up the former Great Northern Paper Company wastewater treatment plant lagoons in Millinocket. The 27-acre cleanup site was used to manage and treat paper mill wastewater.

Portland Housing Development Corporation will receive $1 million to clean up the former Kiley Parcel site on West Presumpscot Street, which was once a tidal wetland known as Hansom's Creek that was filled with contaminated urban fill at various dates.

The city of Sanford will receive two grants totaling $5.5 million to conduct 10 Phase I and seven Phase II environmental site assessments, prepare four cleanup plans, and conduct community engagement activities. The target area for the assessment grant is the city's Historic Mill Yard and priority sites include the International Woolen Mill site, the Emery Mill site, and the Wasco Mill site.

Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission will receive $500,000 to conduct environmental site assessments in Biddeford, Sanford and Parsonsfield. Priority sites include a 1-acre former foundry and machine shop and two former mill sites.

The city of Westbrook will receive $4 million to clean up the River Walk North site located at Water Street and Bridge Street, which had multiple past uses, including as a sawmill and mill dam, an iron wire manufacturer and lumber manufacturer. The dam and power plant were removed between 2019 and 2021 and the site is currently undeveloped.

Another $11 million will be distributed to four already existing programs in Maine that support brownfield cleanup.

Eastern Maine Development Corporation will receive $3 million to target the Great Northern Paper Mill Complex in Millinocket and the Navel Building 85 Complex in Corea.

Maine's Department of Economic and Community Development will receive $3.5 million to support projects including the B&M Baked Bean Factory in Portland and Beals Linen in Auburn.

Piscataquis County Economic Development Council will receive $1 million for the Erkkiworld Auto Site in Greenville Junction and the Former Braeburn Hotel in Guilford.

Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission will receive $3.5 million to support cleanup at Prime Tanning in Berwick and Old Post Road Parcels in Kittery.

