8 confirmed tornadoes May 8-9 in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eight tornadoes have been confirmed in Middle Tennessee from Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9.

Two tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Huntsville for May 8 and 9 Monday night. The total was at six from the severe weather event before the latest update. The total is now eight tornadoes.

More storms could be confirmed in the coming days with the NWS Huntsville office still surveying Lincoln County.

The first tornado happened in Robertson County with winds of 90 mph. It was an EF-1 tornado that traveled over 4.88 miles and touched down at 2:40 PM. The tornado stayed on the ground for 11 minutes.

Maury County was affected by the strongest tornado, which was determined to be an EF-3 tornado. It was long-tracked, moving over 11.07 miles with winds peaking at 140 mph. The tornado was 900 yards in width and touched down at 5:37 PM. It was on the ground for 27 minutes.

Rutherford County had an EF-0 tornado touch down at 6:31 PM. The storm had winds of 80 mph and moved over 2.95 miles. It was on the ground for 5 minutes.

At 7:50 PM an EF-2 tornado touched down in Giles County. This was the second-strongest tornado from this event. Winds were 115 mph and the tornado stayed on the ground for 10 minutes, traveling 6.58 miles at a peak width of 600 yards.

Lincoln County had three confirmed tornadoes. The first happened at 8:15 PM and was an EF-1 tornado. The track was 6.22 miles long and it was on the ground for 18 minutes. The width of the tornado was 160 yards and wind speeds peaked at 105 mph.

NEW: Lincoln County had a second confirmed EF-1 tornado. Winds reached 105 mph and moved over 1.38 miles. The tornado touched down at 9:02 PM and stayed on the ground for four minutes. The width of the storm was 400 yards.

Benton County had an EF-0 tornado at 1:39 AM on May 9. The tornado had 85 mph winds and moved over 1.31 miles. The tornado was on the ground for two minutes and had a width of 100 yards.

NEW: The last confirmed tornado of this severe weather event, at least for now until NWS Huntsville completes and finalizes storm surveys in Lincoln County, occurred on May 9 at 3:44 AM in Lincoln County. The tornado was on the ground for six minutes for a path length of 4.21 miles. Winds reached 95 mph with a storm width of 300 yards.

There have been nine tornadoes in Middle Tennessee so far this year. This total includes counties covered by NWS Nashville and southern Middle Tennessee counties covered by NWS Huntsville.

The total meets the average number of tornadoes our area sees PER YEAR! However, if Benton County is included in this number, that would make it 10 tornadoes so far this year.

The reason it is not included is because NWS Memphis covers Benton County.

