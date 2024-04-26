7 hikers arrested for attempting dangerous Hawaii hike before its permanent removal

People are flocking to Hawaii’s arguably most infamous – and illegal – hike, the Stairway to Heaven, before it is removed for good. Arrests and dozens of citations have immediately ensued.

Just two weeks after the announcement of the infamously dangerous Oahu hike’s permanent removal, the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday reported that seven hikers had been arrested for trespassing and 56 had been cited. Over the weekend, around 60 warnings were issued.

Second-degree trespassing is considered a petty misdemeanor and requires a court appearance, HPD said.

The hike, also known as Haiku Stairs, has been illegal since 1987. Nevertheless, hopeful hikers have continuously trespassed – while causing disturbances – through residential neighborhoods and private property to ascend the nearly 4,000 World War II-era steel stairs for a panoramic view of Oahu. Due to the inclement weather and steepness of the hike, it’s not uncommon for people to have to be rescued, often by helicopter.

Be a better traveler to Hawaii: Try volunteering on your next trip to the islands

The City and County of Honolulu announced on April 10 that the aging stairs would be removed forever in a project Honolulu Major Rick Blangiardi called “long overdue.”

Residents who live by the hike said more people than ever before are trespassing onto their property to access the hike since the announcement, according to KHON2.

“Be good people and understand it’s not about you and don’t be selfish,” said District Four Commander Maj. Randall Platt in a press conference on Monday, according to KHON2. “Think about what you’re doing to the work people, the environment, it’s all of thise, tracking invasive species in on top of putting the work people at risk on top of putting yourself at risk, it’s really not pono (righteousness) is really what I want to say, it’s not right.”

Ian Schuering, spokesperson for the City and County of Honolulu, told USA TODAY the entire stairway is considered an active work site and extremely hazardous for anyone attempting the hike.

HPD reminds the public that it is “illegal and unsafe to access Haiku Stairs.”

As crews are currently preparing the stairs for removal, the first set of stair modules will be flown off the mountain within the next couple of weeks, Schuering said.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arrests made for attempted Stairway to Heaven hikers in Hawaii