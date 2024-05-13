67 first responders battle garage fire in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said 67 first responders battled a garage fire in a 4-story apartment building in Northwest D.C. Sunday night.

Crews respond to apartment fire in Northeast DC

At around 9:30 p.m., crews responded to the fire which was located at 2141 Wisconsin Ave. There, they found the fire inside the garage’s elevator room.

One person was removed from the elevator and evaluated.

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

DC Fire and EMS said in a post at 10:35 p.m. that the fire was under control. Crews were ventilating the garage and several floors above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.