66-year-old answers knock at the door and is then shot in the head, Texas cops say

A 66-year-old man answered a knock at his door and was then fatally shot in the head, Texas police told news outlets.

Witnesses told Houston police the two had gotten into an argument ahead of the shooting, KIAH reported.

The man was rushed to a hospital the morning of Tuesday, March 26, and died of his injuries, police told KHOU.

“I want to shed tears because this is my home. This is where I live,” Alma Thompson, a neighbor, told KTRK. The man “didn’t bother anyone,” Thompson said.

Police say they don’t know the shooter’s motive and are searching for the shooter, KRIV reported.

The two people likely knew each other, police told KHOU.

