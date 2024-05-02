60-foot tree removed from Dog River after becoming hazard: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 60-foot tree was removed from Dog River on Wednesday after it became a safety hazard, according to the Mobile Police Department.

An MPD spokesperson said the tree was first spotted in Dog River near Alligator Bayou during normal marine patrols, and it created dangerous conditions for boaters.

The Mobile Police Department Marine Detail began receiving complaints of vessels hitting the tree over the past few days during low light hours.

(Photo courtesy of the Mobile Police Department)

MPD’s Marine Detail and Mobile Public Services partnered with Gulf Coast Marine Construction to remove the tree as quickly as possible.

They cut the tree into smaller pieces and towed it to the foot of the Dog River Bridge.

Urban Forestry removed the tree.

