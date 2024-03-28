6 suspects wanted by police after 4 Frenchies stolen from Dover home

Delaware State Police are looking for six suspects after four French bulldogs, along with a video game system, were stolen from a Dover home Monday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Denneys Road. No one was home at the time, but surveillance cameras caught six masked suspects forcing entry into the home. One of them carried a firearm.

Anyone with information should contact Detective S. O’Leary at 302-698-8527 or send a Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

Clockwise from top left: Celine, Pax, Londyn and Stormi were stolen from a Dover home March 25, 2024.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police are looking for 6 suspects after 4 Frenchies stolen in Dover