6-year-old found safe, suspect in custody after Amber Alert

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said a 6-year-old was found safe and a suspect was taken into custody after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday night.

The Aurora Police Department initially alerted the public around 9:40 p.m. saying a vehicle was stolen from a gas station while a 6-year-old was inside near Havana Street and Iliff Avenue

FOX31 was at the scene.

Shortly after an Amber Alert was issued, CBI said the girl was found safe and that a suspect was taken into custody. The alert has been deactivated.

