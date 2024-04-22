6-year-old found safe, suspect in custody after Amber Alert
DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said a 6-year-old was found safe and a suspect was taken into custody after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday night.
The Aurora Police Department initially alerted the public around 9:40 p.m. saying a vehicle was stolen from a gas station while a 6-year-old was inside near Havana Street and Iliff Avenue
FOX31 was at the scene.
Shortly after an Amber Alert was issued, CBI said the girl was found safe and that a suspect was taken into custody. The alert has been deactivated.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.