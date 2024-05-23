6-year-old boy pulled from Montrose Harbor in Chicago’s Uptown

CHICAGO — A six-year-old boy was pulled from Montrose Harbor in the city’s Uptown neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to police the boy was pulled from Lake Michigan near the 200 block of West Montrose Harbor Drive around 6:40 p.m. and aid was provided.

He was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

There is no further information available, and WGN is actively following the story.

