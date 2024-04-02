5-year-old found dead in Dayton; Investigation ongoing

Dayton police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy found dead on Saturday morning.

Police and medics were called to a home in the first block of Benning Place on reports of a deceased person around 10:10 a.m. on Saturday.

When they got to the scene, they pronounced a 5-year-old boy dead, according to Lt. Steven Bauer.

The boy was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Charles Brown.

“(Dayton Police Department) CARE House and homicide unit detectives responded to the scene to investigate the incident,” Bauer said.

Brown’s cause and manner of death have not been determined, according to a coroner’s office release.

The investigation is ongoing and no one has been taken into custody at this time.