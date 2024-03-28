5 from Ohio, including infant, dead after crash in Pennsylvania

Five people from Ohio, including an infant, are dead after a crash in Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of National Pike 40 and New Meadow Run Drive in Wharton Township at 1:21 p.m., WPXI reported.

A commercial vehicle and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash, the station reported.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the coroner identified the victims as 55-year-old Harold Nibert, 47-year-old Bradley Thivener, 36-year-old Krystal May, 33-year-old Amanda Dawson and 7-month-old Kullen Dawson.

According to the coroner, the victims were in a black Honda Accord when it crossed the double yellow line, striking a tractor-trailer head-on.

All five victims are from Delaware, Ohio.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.