I-41/US 10 ramp will be closed for three weeks. Here's when and what to know.

NEENAH ― The Interstate 41/U.S. 10 system-to-system ramp will be closed for three weeks to facilitate the I-41 rehabilitation project between Breezewood Lane in Neenah and State 96 in Appleton.

From 7 a.m. April 23 to May 13, the westbound U.S. 10 to northbound I-41 ramp will be closed as crews work on expansion joints in the pavement on the ramp.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation advises drivers to take westbound U.S. 10 to County CB and eastbound U.S. 10 to I-41 instead.

The ramp closure was initially scheduled to start April 22 but was pushed back as a result of railroad flagging operations at a nearby crossing.

For last-minute traffic impacts and schedule modifications, commuters can check the I-41 rehabilitation project construction website at https://projects.511wi.gov/i41rehab/. Nightly impacts are published on the Northeast Region X social media platform at https://twitter.com/WisDOTnortheast.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Interstate 41 ramp in Neenah and Appleton to be closed for three weeks