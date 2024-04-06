4 men busted in WashCo undercover child sex sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Washington County men were arrested in an undercover sting and now face child sex charges, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sting took place on April 4 as investigators used multiple dating apps and social media sites to pose as underage children. During the sting, several people immediately ended their conversations when they realized they were talking with a minor.

However, officials said, these 4 people continued and were later arrested for luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child:

Matthew P. Goldman, 30, of Tigard

Jesus Rodriguez-Garcia, 27, of Forest Grove.

Gerardo Serrano-Garcia, 25, of Hillsboro

Ruben Olvera-Gaona, 54, of Forest Grove

Authorities said Olvera-Gaona also had an outstanding warrant for giving false information to a peace officer.

The investigation is active and ongoing and officials believe there are more victims.

“Rodriguez-Garcia made statements while chatting with the decoy that he had engaged in sexual contact with other minors,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Cornelius Police Department helped the sheriff’s office with the sting, officials said.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.