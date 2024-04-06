4 men busted in WashCo undercover child sex sting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Washington County men were arrested in an undercover sting and now face child sex charges, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sting took place on April 4 as investigators used multiple dating apps and social media sites to pose as underage children. During the sting, several people immediately ended their conversations when they realized they were talking with a minor.
However, officials said, these 4 people continued and were later arrested for luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child:
Matthew P. Goldman, 30, of Tigard
Jesus Rodriguez-Garcia, 27, of Forest Grove.
Gerardo Serrano-Garcia, 25, of Hillsboro
Ruben Olvera-Gaona, 54, of Forest Grove
Authorities said Olvera-Gaona also had an outstanding warrant for giving false information to a peace officer.
The investigation is active and ongoing and officials believe there are more victims.
“Rodriguez-Garcia made statements while chatting with the decoy that he had engaged in sexual contact with other minors,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The Cornelius Police Department helped the sheriff’s office with the sting, officials said.
