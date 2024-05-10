A $37 million, 3.6 acre day care may be coming to the Fort Worth’s medical district

Fort Worth planning staff are reviewing early plans for a new $37 million day care center in the city’s Medical District.

Cook Children’s Medical Center this week submitted preliminary site maps to city officials for a 3.6 acre complex about a block away from its main campus on Cooper Street and Eighth Avenue. Today, the four plots slated for development, already owned by Cook, are largely paved over with parking lots.

Details about the project (besides its prospective size and cost) are scant. Hospital spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.

Cook Children’s is one of the largest pediatric medical systems in the country. Its nearly 10,000 employees provide services across North Texas. Based in Fort Worth, the nonprofit opened a new 23-acre campus with characteristic blue roofs in Prosper last year.

Other medical institutions in Fort Worth’s near Southside have floated ambitious expansion proposals in recent weeks. UT Southwestern in late April drew up plans for a $100 million enlargement of the Moncrief Cancer Institute on West Magnolia Avenue.