This Is the 306-HP Manual-Only Civic Type R That's Coming to America

American enthusiasts have been waiting a long time for this. We've known for awhile that the Civic Type R was US-bound, and we even saw it in concept form, but now, it's finally here. Meet the production-ready 2017 Civic Type R that's headed to the US this spring.
Despite rumors that it would make 340 horsepower, the Civic Type R comes equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Those are the same numbers as the old European-market Civic Type R, so we think it's either the same exact engine, or one that's largely similar.
As we expected, the Type R will be front-wheel-drive only, and the only transmission option is a six-speed manual–just as the hot hatch deities intended. Compared with the previous, European-market Civic Type R, the new one offers automatic rev-matching, a new single-mass flywheel, and a lower final-drive ratio.
While the drivetrain isn't a significant upgrade over the outgoing Type R, there's a lot to get excited about in the chassis department. At the front, the Type R gets aluminum lower arms and steering knuckles, and a helical limited-slip differential. That diff will have its work cut out for it with 306 horsepower headed to the two front wheels. Stopping force comes from four-piston Brembo brake calipers up front, with single-pistons in the rear.
The Type R also gets adaptive dampers and a modified electric power steering. Additionally, the new Type R is both lighter–mostly thanks to an aluminum hood that saves 15 lbs–and stiffer than the regular Civic Hatchback it's based off.
As is requisite on modern performance cars, the Civic Type R offers three driving modes–Comfort, Sport, and +R–that modify steering, throttle, damper, and stability control settings. Naturally, the car also features heavily bolstered sport seats trimmed in red.
The Type R's closest rival, the Ford Focus RS, offers 45 more horsepower and a clever all-wheel-drive system, but it seems the Civic Type R will offer a much different driving experience. Considering the standard Civic Hatchback is one of the best driving compacts on the market, expectations for the Type R are high.
The Type R makes its debut in European specs today at the Geneva Motor Show, but we'll see it in the US next month at the New York Auto Show. Pricing for the US hasn't been finalized yet, but expect it to sell in the mid-$30,000 range.
We just can't wait to see it on these shores.
