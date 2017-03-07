This Is the 306-HP Manual-Only Civic Type R That's Coming to America

From Road & Track

American enthusiasts have been waiting a long time for this. We've known for awhile that the Civic Type R was US-bound, and we even saw it in concept form, but now, it's finally here. Meet the production-ready 2017 Civic Type R that's headed to the US this spring.

View photos Photo credit: Honda More

Despite rumors that it would make 340 horsepower, the Civic Type R comes equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Those are the same numbers as the old European-market Civic Type R, so we think it's either the same exact engine, or one that's largely similar.

View photos Photo credit: Honda More

As we expected, the Type R will be front-wheel-drive only, and the only transmission option is a six-speed manual–just as the hot hatch deities intended. Compared with the previous, European-market Civic Type R, the new one offers automatic rev-matching, a new single-mass flywheel, and a lower final-drive ratio.

View photos Photo credit: Honda More

While the drivetrain isn't a significant upgrade over the outgoing Type R, there's a lot to get excited about in the chassis department. At the front, the Type R gets aluminum lower arms and steering knuckles, and a helical limited-slip differential. That diff will have its work cut out for it with 306 horsepower headed to the two front wheels. Stopping force comes from four-piston Brembo brake calipers up front, with single-pistons in the rear.

The Type R also gets adaptive dampers and a modified electric power steering. Additionally, the new Type R is both lighter–mostly thanks to an aluminum hood that saves 15 lbs–and stiffer than the regular Civic Hatchback it's based off.

View photos Photo credit: Honda More

As is requisite on modern performance cars, the Civic Type R offers three driving modes–Comfort, Sport, and +R–that modify steering, throttle, damper, and stability control settings. Naturally, the car also features heavily bolstered sport seats trimmed in red.