Man accused of sucker-punching Steve Buscemi on NYC street is arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sucker-punching actor Steve Buscemi in the face earlier this month in Manhattan, police said.

Clifton Williams, 50, was arrested Friday afternoon and accused of second-degree assault, New York City police said

It was not immediately clear Friday night if Williams had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Steve Buscemi attends a premiere in New York on on April 27, 2023. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Buscemi, 66, of “Boardwalk Empire” fame, was in the Kips Bay neighborhood May 8 when a stranger approached him and struck him in the face, police have said.

The actor was said to have been texting on his phone and leaning up against a wall around noon when he was attacked.

Buscemi sustained bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye, police said.

50-year-old Clifton Williams, accused of attacking actor Steve Buscemi. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Buscemi’s publicist had said the actor, while physically fine, was “incredibly sad” the attack occurred while walking in the streets of New York.

On Wednesday, police named Williams as a suspect and released multiple photographs of him.

Buscemi, a former FDNY firefighter, starred on the hit HBO television show “Boardwalk Empire.”

He was the second actor from the TV show attacked this spring in Manhattan. Michael Stuhlbarg was struck in the head with a rock while walking near Central Park in late March.

Buscemi also is known for standout roles on the big screen in films such as “Fargo” and “Reservoir Dogs.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com