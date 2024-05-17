New Hampshire daycare workers sprinkled melatonin in children’s food unbeknownst to parents, police say

The owner and three workers at a New Hampshire daycare are facing charges after they sprinkled melatonin in the food of children they were responsible for.

Sally Dreckmann, 52, the day care owner; and her employees Traci Innie, 51; Kaitlin Filardo, 23; and Jessica Foster, 23, all of Manchester, were charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the Manchester Police Department said.

Authorities said that children’s food that was provided by the in-house daycare was being sprinkled with melatonin without their parent’s knowledge or consent.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS HEARD IN NH YOUTH DETENTION CENTER ABUSE SUIT

A New Hampshire daycare owner and three of her employees are facing child endangerment charges for allegedly spiking kids' food with melatonin without their parents' knowledge or consent.

Melatonin is a sleep-aid and is generally safe to use short-term, according to the Mayo Clinic.

ADAM MONTGOMERY TRIAL: JURY DELIBERATES CASE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE DAD ACCUSED OF KILLING 5-YEAR-OLD WHILE ON DRUGS

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is an over-the-counter drug that can be given as a sleep aid, but for it to be given to children without the knowledge or consent of the parents, it’s very concerning," Heather Hamel, a spokesperson for the Manchester Police Department, told WDHD.

Children at a daycare in Manchester, New Hampshire were given melatonin by teachers, police said.

The arrests came following a lengthy investigation after authorities were alerted of "unsafe practices" in Nov. 2023 at the daycare.

Police said none of the children required medical attention.





Original article source: New Hampshire daycare workers sprinkled melatonin in children’s food unbeknownst to parents, police say