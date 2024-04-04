3 teens arrested in Phoenix police officer's shooting. What to know

Police arrested three teens accused of shooting a uniformed, off-duty officer during a suspected robbery in south Phoenix last week, officials announced in a Thursday morning press conference.

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said two 17-year-olds and 19-year-old Jamiah Thomas Mower were arrested in the March 29 shooting of Phoenix police officer Harold Boswell. The three suspects are facing multiple felony charges, and at least one is charged in suspicion of attempted murder and armed robbery, according to a police press release.

"Last Saturday, I said publicly, we would not stop until those responsible for preying on innocent people and then shooting one of our officers were held to account for their crimes. We did not stop," Sullivan said. "They will face serious consequences."

Phoenix Police Officer Harold Boswell is seen in this official police department portrait.

Boswell was off-duty and working in uniform at a nearby business when he was shot around 11:30 p.m. March 29 near 33rd and Southern avenues after approaching a suspected attempted robbery on a parked vehicle, officials said Saturday after the shooting. Boswell was wounded multiple times by at least one person and did not fire his weapon during the "ambush" attack, police said at the time. During the press briefing, Assistant Phoenix Police Chief Ed DeCastro mentioned the area of the shooting was crowded.

Boswell had been informed about the attempted robbery by someone in the area, according to DeCastro. After his release from the hospital Monday, Boswell is at home recovering from his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, DeCastro said.

"He seems to be in good spirits. He's doing well," DeCastro said.

The suspects were all apprehended within 72 hours of the shooting after police reviewed surveillance footage and spoke with witnesses, officials noted.

A search warrant on one unnamed suspect's home led to his March 30 arrest and his booking at the Maricopa County's Juvenile Court Center, according to Thursday's news release. This unnamed suspect is facing attempted murder and armed robbery charges, the press release noted.

Mower was apprehended on March 31 in Las Vegas and is awaiting extradition to Maricopa County, according to the press release. Mower's charges have not been specified. The third suspect was located Monday in El Mirage, was also booked in the juvenile court center and is facing hindering prosecution charges, the news release added.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as El Mirage, Surprise and Las Vegas police departments were involved in tracking down the suspects, officials said during the news briefing.

"Our police officers are the guardians of our communities, working tirelessly to keep us safe and uphold the law," Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O'Brien said during the press conference. "They deserve our utmost respect and gratitude, not violence and hostility."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 teens arrested in Phoenix police officer's shooting