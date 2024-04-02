Phoenix officer shot in 'ambush' during attempted robbery is released from hospital

A Phoenix police officer who was shot multiple times on Friday night while responding to an attempted robbery was released from the hospital on Monday, according to officials.

The officer was off-duty, working in uniform at a nearby business when he was contacted about multiple armed suspects trying to rob a vehicle that was parked in the area. Officials said at least one of the people involved had a gun and began firing at the officer in a "violent, ambush style attack" near 33rd and Southern avenues.

The officer did not fire his weapon and received multiple gun shot wounds, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and the suspects in the area fled the scene before others could respond, according to police.

Following his release from the hospital, the officer remained at home with his family while he recovered. The investigation to find the people who shot the officer remained ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident, including video footage, is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers, to provide an anonymous tip.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police officer shot in 'ambush' during robbery leaves hospital