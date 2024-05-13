3 killed, 15 injured in shooting at Alabama event: police

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were killed and 15 others were injured in a shooting at an event in Alabama over the weekend, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at a May Day celebration in Stockton, where about 1,000 people were gathered, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Stockton is located roughly 30 miles northeast of Mobile, Alabama.

“According to witnesses, the event was peaceful until an argument took place, which led

to at least one subject shooting multiple rounds into the large crowd,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a statement.



The spokesperson said detectives believe there may have been more than one shooter, but no arrests have been made.

“We are working very hard to bring this case to a resolution, but we cannot make arrests or successfully prosecute the offenders without help,” the BCSO’s statement reads. “The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with this investigation.

Authorities have not released the names of those killed, and the extent of the survivors’ injuries is also unclear.

Anyone who has information about the case or captured video of the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 251-972-8589.

