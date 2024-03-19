3 finalists selected in search for Las Cruces city manager

Las Cruces City Council identified three internal candidates to replace outgoing City Manager Ifo Pili.

Pili announced his resignation on Feb. 28. After four years in Las Cruces, Pili will take over as city manager in West Valley City, Utah. At the time, the City announced Pili's replacement would be named after an internal hiring process.

According to a Monday announcement, City Council will conduct interviews on Wednesday at City Hall with the expectation of naming Pili's replacement soon after. The three persons to be interviewed are Assistant City Manager Sonya Delgado, Director of Public Works David Sedillo and Assistant City Manager Ikani Taumoepeau.

"On my part, (the hiring process) needed to be urgent," Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo said. "There are so many fork in the road moment things happening.

"(Wednesday) we will most likely have a decision."

Pili's resignation becomes effective March 31, but Bencomo said the person selected to replace him will become new acting city manager immediately. The Council will then vote on approval of the contract at its April 1 meeting. Delgado was appointed as acting city manager in the interim as the City sought a permanent hire.

The City's human resources department identified nine applicants who are current city employees ― six of which met qualifications for the position outlined by human resources. City Council narrowed the search to three finalists during a closed session on Monday.

All six City Council members were present on Monday and Mayor Eric Enriquez was in attendance via phone.

Minimum qualifications for the position included a bachelor's degree and 10 years of "progressively responsible experience in government" with experience in executive-level management. Preferred qualifications included completion of a voluntary credentialing program for for local government managers, a master's degree, experience in council-manager form of government, as well as success in economic development, budgeting, planning and community engagement.

All three finalists will be asked the same questions on Wednesday, Bencomo said.

The city manager is the only employee hired by City Council. Council also establishes the salary of the position. Pili's salary was $216,000.

"The three people we have as finalists would all make a good city manager," District 5 City Councilor Becky Corran said.

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces Council selects 3 finalist in search for new city manager